A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.

This film in question would be Where the Devil Roams — a fresh-faced new horror flick that is set to deliver a first glimpse at the European Film Market. The face-melting premise centers around a sadistic, sideshow-performing family who embark on a murderous rampage throughout several carnival attractions. Think 1932’s Freaks — but with far more terror and modern-day gore.

As per Deadline, the horror project is a brand new collaboration between filmmaking teams The Adams Family and Yellow Veil Pictures — both of whom have high hopes for the film’s success as its popularity continues to rise online. Of course, this popularity will only further skyrocket if horror streaming service Shudder decides to acquire the rights and make it streamable on the platform.

The latest feature is certainly a promising sign for the genre as a whole, with 2023 rumored to be one of the best and brightest years for horror in quite some time. Such a feat will be difficult to accomplish, of course, seeing as 2022 was such a knockout year for the spooky catalog. Nevertheless, with movies like Where the Devil Roams on the horizon, there’s no denying that the genre is in good hands.