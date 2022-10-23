A bone-chilling R-rated body horror deals with its demons in more ways than one on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has become the home of blockbuster family friendly entertainment hailing from the various titans under the Mouse House banner that includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, and much more. However, thanks to the Star expansion for countries where Hulu is unavailable, gonzo R-rated nightmares like Matriarch have been set loose on unsuspecting subscribers.

Writer and director Ben Steiner’s latest feature premiered this past Friday on both Hulu and Disney Plus, and yet it hasn’t managed to crack the most-watched list on the former as of yet. In a turn of events that’s shocking in more ways than one, though, the haunting chiller has become one of the top-viewed titles on the latter.

via Hulu

As per FlixPatrol, Matriarch has instantly taken its place as on the platform’s global Top 20, by way of consistently high viewing numbers across a myriad of countries, largely in Europe. An 80 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 38 percent user rating indicate that we’re talking about a hugely divisive tale of terror, but audiences have already spoken by hitting play on their device of choice.

Jemima Rooper stars as Laura Birch, who flees the city and returns to her childhood home following an overdose after receiving an invitation from her estranged mother. Naturally, our protagonist hopes that heading back to the secluded countryside will clear her head and help her take stock of what comes next, only for her to soon discover that the demons she dreaded facing are both figurative and literal.

Distinctly old-fashioned in setting, premise, and execution, it’s clear that opinion varies on Matriarch based on the early responses, but it’s already become a huge success on the most unlikely of streamers.