A box office-busting threequel with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score dismantles a deadly syndicate on streaming

Sequels have been having a pretty rough time of it at the box office this year, and not even the biggest brands in Hollywood have proven safe. However, The Roundup: No Way Out has been one of the very few to buck the trend, with the action-packed threequel bulldozing its competition on the way to critical and commercial glory.

The third installment in the series anchored by recent Marvel Cinematic Universe debut Ma Dong-seok didn’t waste any time in continuing on from where its massively popular predecessors left off, scoring massive ticket sales in its native Korea to end up as one of the biggest hits of the year on the way to a worldwide box office haul of $84 million.

Image via ABO Entertainment

Not only that, but No Way Out also boasts a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating from critics, while a 96 percent audience average underlines that both parties are in full agreement. Picking up after the previous chapter, no-nonsense cop Ma Seok-do joins up with a new squad to dig deep into a murder investigation.

Naturally, he ends up getting way too deep and up to his eyeballs in illicit activity, drug-running criminals, and an army of disposable henchmen just crying out for a bludgeoning. One of the most consistent IPs in the industry based on nothing but facts, The Roundup is now reaching a wider audience than ever before having been made available on streaming and on-demand.

Per FlixPatrol, director Lee Sang-yong’s bone-crunching escapade has wasted no time throttling the competition on Google Play Movies, and this is one saga we’d be more than happy to see continue in perpetuity.