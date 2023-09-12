A braindead supernatural thriller that fully earned its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes trapped by sinister forces on streaming’s Top 10

Keep it locked away, never to see the light of day ever again.

You might not have even noticed, but Jonathan Rhys Meyers has quietly become one of the most prolific actors working today, with this year’s Disquiet marking just one of the 13 features he’s appeared in since the beginning of 2021 alone.

However, the downside is that an uptick in quantity often means a downturn in quality, and it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that the majority of his efforts – which are largely restricted to the doldrums of the VOD market – don’t possess much worth recommending, if anything at all.

via Paramount

Unfortunately, every on-camera talent in the business has to have a movie that ranks as the worst of their entire career, and with a zero percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Disquiet holds that distinction for Rhys Meyers alongside Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders and Mercy, all of which happen to have been released in the last two years.

It’s the former that decided to make a comeback on streaming, though, with FlixPatrol naming the braindead supernatural chiller as the third most-watched title on Paramount Plus’ global charts. Why is anybody’s guess, seeing as the relentlessly idiotic tale of a man waking up in an abandoned hospital with no idea how he got there and malevolent forces trying to ensure he never leaves is every bit as terrible as its reputation would suggest.

Regardless, Rhys Meyers will no doubt keep racking up those credits, but he’s not far away from reaching Nicolas Cage levels of unanimously panned star vehicles that never see the inside of a theater, and he’s over a decade younger, too.