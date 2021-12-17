A brand new movie is making a splash on Disney Plus

Everything’s going right for a new movie that just arrived on Disney Plus earlier this week. Animated flick Ron’s Gone Wrong played in theaters in other territories back in October, but in the States it only had a limited theatrical run. As a result, most folks are getting to see it for the first time following its streaming debut this Wednesday, and it’s instantly risen up the charts on the Mouse House’s platform.

As per FlixPatrol, Ron’s Gone Wrong is the third most popular title on D+ the world over right now, and it’s also sitting in fifth position on the U.S. leaderboard. The film centers on the latest tech craze; the B-Bot, a walking, talking, digitally connected robot buddy to call your own. Lonely middle-school Barney (Shazam!‘s Jack Dylan Grazer) is desperate for one, but the model he gets for his birthday turns out to be defective. Cue hilarity, along with a touching and unexpected friendship.

20th Century Studios

Zack Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney, and Justice Smith are also among the voice cast, and critics agree that this one is a cut above your typical family animated fare. It sports a Certified Fresh rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a near-perfect audience score of 94%. “Ron’s Gone Wrong is light-hearted family fun with cute characters, silly humor, and a heartwarming story,” reads the RT write-up, “plus a timely message that’s worth talking about after the credits roll.”

The handy thing about Ron’s Gone Wrong is that you can watch it even if you don’t have D+. Starting with this film, Disney and Warner Bros. have agreed that every movie 20th Century Studios (formerly Fox) releases through 2022 will drop simultaneously on both Disney Plus and HBO Max. So it’s up to you which of the streaming services you catch it on.