A breakout horror sensation that recouped its budget 20 times over and instantly launched a universe is coming to Netflix this month

Nobody really expected a pair of YouTubers to make much of a splash with their feature-length directorial debut, but it would be fair to say that Danny and Michael Philippou couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start after Talk to Me proved to be an overnight sensation.

The sibling duo, known to their millions of subscribers as RackaRacka, didn’t just deliver one of 2023’s best tales of terror, but an immensely profitable one that almost immediately gave rise to an entire shared universe. Recouping its budget 20 times over at the box office, A24’s unstoppable juggernaut came close to clearing $90 million in ticket sales, buoyed by an impressive 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Image via A24

Not only that, but the Philippous revealed just weeks after its release that they’d already shot a Talk to Me prequel, with a direct sequel confirmed shortly after. One movie into their directing careers, and they’ve delivered a critical and commercial smash hit that’s already spawned two additional projects, which is a hell of a return to put it lightly.

In good news for Netflix subscribers, it’s additionally been revealed that Talk to Me will debut on the platform just in time for Halloween, with an Oct. 27 release penciled in. However, the downside is that as of this moment it only applies to users in the United Kingdom, so it might be an entirely different set of circumstances for those who reside elsewhere.

Of course, we can’t pretend that VPNs aren’t a thing that exists, so one way or another Netflix audiences somewhere will be devouring Talk to Me on their device of choice in a matter of weeks.