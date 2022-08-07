A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus

You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey.

10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set hybrid of sci-fi thriller, old school actioner, and gory horror is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 91 percent score, well ahead of the 80 percent held by John McTiernan and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic original.

The flagging property has been in dire need of reinvention for a while now, and stripping things back to basics to have a sole Predator go up against Amber Midthunder’s Comanche warrior Naru was one hell of a way to go about it. Prey may have debuted exclusively on Hulu for customers in the United States, but internationally it was rolled out on Disney Plus, where it’s instantly become one of the most-watched titles on the Mouse House’s platform.

As per FlixPatrol, the phenomenal period piece is currently the second most-watched title on the streamer’s global charts, having debuted on the Top 10 in 46 countries, and it’s secured the number one spot in 26 of them. Prey is additionally the number one title on the Star Plus expansion, too, even if it failed to dislodge Lightyear from the overall summit.

It would have done were it not for Hulu, though, and any disgruntlement over an iconic franchise being sent straight to streaming has been compensated by the fact Prey absolutely rules, and people are checking it out in their droves.