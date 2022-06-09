Who knew that Kylo Ren’s famous lines from Star Wars: The Last Jedi would end up being so prophetic almost five years after the movie’s release in theaters? Because if there’s one thing that most galaxy far, far away fans would like a certain portion of the fandom to do, it’s to let the past die. Kill it, if they have to.

The last two movies in the Skywalker Saga are doomed to forever live in infamy. While The Rise of Skywalker received mixed reactions from audiences and was generally conceived as a lackluster conclusion to the sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi is a movie fated to perpetually split opinions right down the middle.

On one side are the flick’s most ardent defenders, arguing that Rian Johnson’s middle act is probably one of the best Star Wars movies to ever grace the big screens. On the other side are livid Star Wars enthusiasts who refuse to acknowledge that the Knives Out director got a single thing right about either the characters or the story.

Now, the folks over at the official Star Wars subreddit are once again debating what made The Last Jedi such a divisive movie in the first place. In a new thread, the original poster asks his fellow geeks why they hated Episode VIII, and as hard as it may be to believe, there have been more than several well-thought-out arguments in response.

Regardless of whether you liked the movie or not, you could objectively criticize the entire casino side quest as a story arc that ruined the movie’s pacing.

Some people are still genuinely invested in this debate, which is probably why they’re going out of their way to explain their point of view in-depth.

The House of Mouse may have steered Star Wars towards a new path over the past few years, but when it comes to the infamous sequel trilogy, I guess a certain measure of discourse popping up every now and again is as inevitable as the fact that these movies have been made and there is nothing to be done about it now.