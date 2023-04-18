A candidate throws their pumpkin into the ring to be the MCU’s Green Goblin

In an perfect world, we wouldn’t need to indulge in any fancasting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Green Goblin, and we would simply count on the studio to somehow write Willem Dafoe’s take on the character into Earth-199999 after being sent back to the Raimiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Of course, we don’t live in a perfect world, but that doesn’t mean actors can’t offer themselves up as a contingency plan, and while one’s knee-jerk reaction to the thought of Green Goblin being played by the voice of Mickey Mouse may be a skeptical one, they might find the idea growing on them at a pace that’s a bit too uncanny.

And just as well, because Chris Diamantopoulos is all too giddy about the idea of donning the glider of Spider-Man’s most prolific foe. In an interview with SlashFilm, the Batman Unlimited and Invincible star revealed that he’d be ready to answer the phone in record-breaking time if Marvel was on the other end of the line.

“Look, I’ll tell you this, of course, it’s something I’ve wanted to do. I mean, I’m an audience member of these projects and I’m a father, and I grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, so for me, I wanted to be Harrison Ford when I grew up. So, should the opportunity present itself, I would be all over it.”

He would go on to specify his desire to play Green Goblin specifically, remarking on a conversation he had with his son, who pitched him the idea of Norman Osborn’s origin story as a limited series.

“My son recently said to me, ‘Dad, you know what you should do? You should find a way to do a streaming miniseries called Goblin, where you play Norman Osborn. It’s like the origin story of Norman Osborn and the Green Goblin.’ I was like, ‘Now, that’s a good idea.'”

With the MCU’s focus on street-level heroes starting to shape up little by little, it would be no unwise move to start thinking about how the Sinister Six might fit into the world, especially now that Spider-Man is officially back among such ranks. We’d always be happy to see more Dafoe, but if Marvel decides to avoid the possible risk of too much of a good thing, it sounds like Diamantopoulos will cut down the studio’s search time significantly.