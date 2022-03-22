‘A Castle for Christmas’ director heading back to Netflix for another holiday cheesefest

While we’re still 278 days away from Christmas — and yes, we’re counting — the holiday season is in full swing within the entertainment realm. Movies are being crafted, stars are getting ready for spring towns turned winter wonderland, and Mary Lambert, director of Netflix‘s A Castle for Christmas, is heading back to the streaming platform with a new holiday film.

Deadline shared the exciting news this afternoon, alongside the all-star cast list. Best. Christmas. Ever. will star Jason Biggs, Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, and Matt Cedeño, with Norwood set to take on the role of a Christmas-loving woman whose annual holiday letter doesn’t exactly bring out the holiday cheer in one of her oldest friends.

As Deadline reports, the synopsis for Best. Christmas. Ever. is as enticing as a warm glass of cocoa:

“The film centers on Jackie who every Christmas, without fail, sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte, her husband Rob, and their family on Jackie’s and her husband Valentino’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s “perfect” life can’t possibly be that perfect. But in her overzealous attempt to expose Jackie, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families and must team up with her old friend to put the pieces back together.”

Best. Christmas. Ever. has all the components of a great story, and will undeniably bring warm and cozy magic to the season. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the upcoming holiday likely-hit.