You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.

Horror fans tend to cut films a lot more slack than critics do, because they know exactly what they’re getting themselves into. With that in mind, the fact the cannibal caper only holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 15 percent is worrisome, as is a 3.8/10 rating on IMDb. It lives up to the title, though, but apart from that it offers nothing but blood, gore, and paper-thin characters on a flimsy budget.

A crew of young and attractive stars are living the high life on a pleasure yacht, when they stumble upon an injured man in the water, who accidentally ends up wrecking the boat on an isolated island. Setting up camp for the night, the group awake to discover that two of their number have vanished, and something unspeakably evil inhabitants the lands on which they’re trespassing.

The Lost Tribe is an amalgamation of every cannibalistic cliche you can think of, but it’s been proving remarkably popular on streaming this week nonetheless. As per FlixPatrol, the unanimously-panned tale of human prey encroaching on the territory of bloodthirsty natives has landed a Top 10 spot on iTunes in multiple countries, even though its reputation would suggest that this is strictly one for the diehards only.