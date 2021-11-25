A chilling R-rated horror movie is making waves on Disney Plus

Thanks to the advent of Disney Plus and the company’s acquisition of Fox, we now live in a world where R-rated movies can rank among the most-watched titles on the platform. What a time to be alive.

While notorious box office bomb Terminator: Dark Fate has been keeping action fans satiated after putting in a strong showing in terms of viewership, an atmospheric R-rated horror has now started a steady climb up the ranks after being lost in the shuffle as a result of the pandemic when it first came to theaters this summer.

Directed by fast-rising scare merchant star David Bruckner, The Night House follows Rebecca Hall’s Beth, who struggles to come to terms with her husband’s tragic and entirely unexpected suicide. However, she begins experiencing disturbing visions and haunting nightmares that might actually be real, causing her to dive deep into her spouse’s secret life and past.

An 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes tells you all you need to know, while Hall delivers one of the decade’s best leading performances in horror for good measure. As per FlixPatrol, The Night House is currently within touching distance of the Disney Plus Top 20, proving once again that audiences love few things more than being left terrified at any time of year.