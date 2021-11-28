A chilly animated movie is warming itself up on the Netflix most-watched list

Nobody’s going to deny that Disney have cornered the animated market, which has been the case for decades, with the company’s Walt Disney Animation and Pixar subsidiaries constantly churning out a procession of critical and commercial smash hits.

That’s not to say that everyone else has been left playing catch-up, with Sony Pictures Animation, Illumination Entertainment and DreamWorks putting out some great stuff. The latter outfit have found massive success with the Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon and Madagascar franchises, but outside of those three, the studio has admittedly struggled for consistency.

Even though the movie only hit theaters in September 2019, a lot of people may have completely forgotten that Abominable even existed, despite the fact it pulled in $189 million on the box office and secured a Rotten Tomatoes score of 81%. It’s not a bad movie by any stretch, but it didn’t capture the imagination in the same way the best animated offerings do.

However, the whimsical story of Chloe Bennet’s Yi finding a Yeti on the roof of her building and outrunning the wealthy financier and zoologist on their tails has managed to come within touching distance of Netflix’s Top 20 most-watched movies as per FlixPatrol, so it’s clearly been drawing in a whole new crowd on streaming.