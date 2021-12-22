A Christmas movie you’ve never heard of is taking over Disney Plus

Ah, Christmas time. Eggnog, tinsel, family, and family friendly Christmas movies galore. Disney Plus has a huge assortment of holiday themed movies ahead of the big day, including the aptly named Christmas …Again?! which is going gangbusters right now.

In this Groundhog Day-style flick, 11 year-old Rowena is dealing with her parent’s divorce over the holidays. After a very bad, no good Christmas Day she goes full Doctor Strange and wishes that she could have a do-over of the most wonderful time of the year.

Just like in any “let me relive something” movie, things don’t exactly go to plan. Scarlett Estevez stars as Rowena, who has previously been in another Christmas film, The Grinch from 2018. Starring alongside Estevez are Beth Lacke (Hope Springs Eternal), Daniel Sunjata (The Devil Wears Prada) and Priscilla Lopez (The Good Wife).

The film is doing very well on streaming charts, currently sitting at seventh on the most played movies on Disney Plus, up an extraordinary 201 places from just a few days prior. Christmas …Again?! was directed by Andy Fickman who previously helmed She’s the Man and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.