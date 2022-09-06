A classic comedy with an all-star cast is captivating audiences on Hulu

The undeniable success of comedies throughout streaming platforms proves that viewership in giggle-inducing media is continuously stable, showing the public still has an enormous appetite for easily consumed content for comedic purposes. Perhaps, for this reason, it doesn’t come off as entirely surprising that a certain classic comedy, which just so happens to have an all-star cast in its production, has begun to inch its way up with audiences on Hulu.

The 1986 released comedy Three Amigos has been on the receiving end of highly exceptional reviews on Hulu, as well as an increase in viewership since Aug. 7 (as per FlixPatrol). Although unbeknownst to why the 35-year-old film has been gathering numbers on Hulu, one can simply assume that the comedy from a different cultural reality has been winning over audiences looking to have a jolly good time.

Orion Pictures

Directed by John Landis and starring distinguished actors Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Three Amigos has been cracking up numbers on the platform since its release on Hulu just a little over 6 days ago, especially in the United States. The movie follows the story of three aspiring and unemployed actors who accept a more than suspicious invitation to go to Santa Poco, Mexico, and take on the role of bandits, unaware they would actually be expected to be the real thing.

This screwball comedy from the ’80s is hardly an acclaimed darling on RottenTomatoes, especially considering its tomatometer sitting at just 45%, however, audiences seem to disagree and show appreciation for the real-life gunslingers, with the audience score standing at a whopping 67%.

If you’re looking to have a look into this western classic comedy, Three Amigos is currently available for streaming on Hulu, as of Aug. 7.