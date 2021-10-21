A Classic Horror Movie Remake Is Currently Dominating Netflix

Universal Studios has been gung-ho about rebooting many of its old horror properties in recent years. The studio even tried to create their own cinematic universe featuring the Mummy, Dracula, the Wolfman, and more. However, those dreams were killed quickly when 2017’s The Mummy proved to be a terrible flop despite Hollywood mainstay Tom Cruise headlining the project.

With that movie killing any hopes of a cinematic monster universe, Universal Studios gave the keys to their monster films to producer Jason Blum and writer/director Leigh Whannell. That’s how we ended up with the critically acclaimed 2020 film The Invisible Man.

Though the Invisible Man character isn’t as iconic as some of the other Universal monsters, Whannell found a spin that updated the character for modern audiences. The film stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, who escapes her abusive billionaire tech genius boyfriend Adrian Griffin, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Without giving too much away, the film takes the idea of an Invisible Man and uses science to justify his existence.

The Invisible Man features a powerhouse performance from Moss and some truly excellent tension. Whannell is the writer behind the Saw and Insidious franchises, but he shows that he’s possibly even more skilled as a director. The Invisible Man received rave reviews upon release and is currently sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just in time for Halloween, the film is seeing a boost in viewership. According to FlixPatrol, The Invisible Man is one of the top 10 most-viewed movies on Netflix right now in numerous countries, including Australia. If you missed out on this film when it originally released, now’s the perfect time to check it out.