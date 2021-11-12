A Classic Robert De Niro Film Is Being Remembered On Streaming

There are a lot of great Robert De Niro films, but few, if any, can top Goodfellas. The 1990 movie is often lauded by critics and fans as one of the greatest movies of all time.

The film, which was directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, had an incredible cast that included the aforementioned De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci. Despite premiering more than 30 years ago, it would be tough to convince Goodfellas fans that there has ever been a better gangster movie made before or since.

Nowadays, the movie is getting a lot of love on HBO Max, the platform on which it is available in the United States and many other countries around the world. Goodfellas currently ranks No. 6 on HBO Max’s movies worldwide today, according to FlixPatrol. It is sitting ahead of the likes of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Tenet, and The Addams Family.

In the movie, Liotta portrays Henry Hill, a young man that joins the Mafia. He quickly finds allies in Jimmy Conway (De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Pesci), two up-and-coming gangsters. The trio attempt to navigate the life of organized crime for decades, but the dangers of their occupations continue to come back to bite them. Goodfellas is based on the Nicholas Pileggi book Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family, which chronicles Henry Hill’s real life.

Goodfellas is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and Sky Go, Now TV Cinema, and Virgin TV Go in the United Kingdom.