A claustrophobic sci-fi horror is rampaging up the Disney Plus charts

When you think of movies ideally suited for Disney Plus, a claustrophobic sci-fi action horror certainly isn’t one of them, but the Mouse House purchasing Fox has turned into the gift that keeps on giving for subscribers, whether we’re talking about Hulu or the international STAR expansion.

We’ve seen a cavalcade of most unexpected titles crash into the platform’s most-watched list with an increasing regularity, and the latest to do so holds the distinction of being the last movie released under the 20th Century Fox banner when it came to theaters in January of last year.

William Eubank’s Underwater stars Kristen Stewart as Norah Price, the captain of a drilling facility located at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, six miles below the surface. When disaster strikes, the survivors are forced to trek across the sea floor in order to ensure their survival, but something is lurking in the darkness waiting to strike.

Underwater flopped at the box office and scored lukewarm reviews from critics, but that hasn’t stopped it finding a new lease of life on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the high concept genre effort has landed straight on the Disney Plus rankings in fifteenth position, and it’s more than likely to continue rising over the next few days.