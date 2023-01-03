A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius

The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory.

During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a couple of contenders from other parts of the world) have enjoyed their moment in the sunlight of scuttlebutt, but it’s beginning to look as though one name in particular has emerged to take his place at the head of the back.

Not everyone was sold on the prospect the first time it was mooted, but the most recent reports indicate that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has met with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, although we should point out that longtime favorite Henry Cavill is also on first-name terms with the duo.

He’s about the right age at 32, he’s got plenty of experience with effects and stunts, he’s a great actor, and he looks the part in a tux. What’s not to love? Well, regardless of how you feel about Taylor-Johnson as Q, a suggested Bullet Train reunion with a brand new Q is so inspired it ranks as borderline genius.

I’m fine with Aaron Taylor Johnson playing Bond as long as Brian Tyree Henry plays Q pic.twitter.com/XqYUM09FXI — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 3, 2023

Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry stole the show in David Leitch’s barnstorming action blockbuster as Lemon and Tangerine this summer, and the prospect of seeing them bicker in the James Bond franchise as MI6’s finest and his quartermaster is as mouthwatering as it would be hilarious. EON; you’re missing a trick if you don’t get on the case right away.