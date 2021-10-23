A Clint Eastwood Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Clint Eastwood’s 2008 drama is currently dominating Netflix.

Gran Torino is one of the steaming apps top ten films in various countries including, Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Jamaica and Mexico, according to Flix Patrol.

The film, which the actor also directed, follows the story of a prejudiced Korean war veteran Walt Kowalski (Eastwood) that recently lost his wife as he lives through the many changes in his life. The list includes being a widow and his once all-white neighborhood becoming more diverse around him.

In addition to Kowalski’s underlying issues, he also has to deal with not getting along with his children and grandchildren. Kowalski only considered his prized possession his 1972 Gran Torino, which almost gets stolen by a Hmong teenager named Thao Vang Lor (Bee Vang). This incident occurred after Lor is pressured by his cousin into trying to take the car.

The picture also stars Cory Hardrict, John Carroll Lynch, Geraldine Hughes, Brian Haley, Dreama Walker, and Doua Moua. Since its release, the movie has generated $270 million worldwide.

Gran Torino received many awards, including 2009’s AFI Awards for Movie of the Year and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards for top box office. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song the same year.

Gran Torino is now streaming on Netflix.