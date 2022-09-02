A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans

Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre.

But some routes are less-explored than others; we may be able to list 100 slasher films and another 100 to feature demonic possession, but very few have tapped into the very tension that fuel one of humanity’s most widespread fears.

This is what made Fall, the 2022 survival thriller from Scott Mann, such an interesting example of a horror-adjacent film that relies on nothing but the presentation of a precarious situation to send fear into the hearts of those who view it.

The movie stars Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner as Becky and Shiloh, a pair of best friends and daredevils who opt to climb an abandoned radio tower measuring 2000ft (610m) high. Upon reaching the top, the ladder breaks, leaving the two girls to entertain the most intense waiting game of their lives while stranded on the minuscule platform at the top.

Sporting a solid 75 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has also gotten a fair bit of attention from the likes of r/horror, who were all too happy to praise the film’s presentation and how it preyed on the fear of heights.

Fall is on the tail-end of wrapping up a tragically short theatrical run, but for those of you looking to cash in on this nerve-wracking thriller, be sure to keep an eye out for any streaming news.