A coattail-riding classic weaponizes somebody else’s success to reach #1 on streaming

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Wednesday has been smashing records left, right, and center on Netflix, even managing to top Stranger Things in terms of total hours viewed. As phenomenal an achievement as that is, 1991’s The Addams Family has sneakily been riding on Tim Burton’s coattails to enjoy a resurgence of its own.

Per FlixPatrol, Barry Sonnenfeld’s beloved spooky and kooky classic has become the number one most-watched movie on Paramount Plus, having topped the charts in 19 countries around the world. On top of that, the Academy Award-nominated favorite has also reappeared on the Netflix, Google Play Movies, and Chili rankings, so it’s a win-win for the titular family on all fronts.

via Paramount Pictures

Looking at the enduring status of the supernatural comedy, it’s incredible to think that Orion Pictures ended up selling off the distribution rights to Paramount after the production went $5 million over budget, and the top brass at the studio must have been kicking themselves when the additional funding provided by the new owners reaped $191 million at the box office.

Not only that, but it helped bring The Addams Family to an entirely new generation,, launched an equally popular sequel, and eventually led us down the road towards Jenna Ortega’s wildly popular (if not entirely acclaimed) spinoff focusing on the eccentric daughter of the offbeat clan.

We’d feel confident in saying the film wouldn’t be anywhere near the forefront of the on-demand conversation were it not for Wednesday, but it’s nonetheless going to introduce a whole new wave of viewers to the show’s progenitor.