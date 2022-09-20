A coffin-sized claustrophobic chiller comes up for air on streaming

One unifying fear that a huge number of people has comes from the thought of being trapped in a confined space. Apparently, not a lot of them subscribe to Paramount Plus, looking at how 2016’s nail-biting Girl in the Box is faring on the streaming service.

As per FlixPatrol, the horrific tale that a lot of people wouldn’t even contemplate watching based on their primal fears has become the 15th most-watched title on the platform’s global rankings, and it’s even risen as high as fourth position in the United Kingdom, which might be down to that notoriously stern British disposition allowing viewers to make it to the end credits.

Even the bare bones of the plot are the stuff of nightmares; in 1977, Addison Timlin’s Colleen Stan is attempting to hitch a ride to California, but a mere 40 miles away from her destination, a young couple kidnap her at knifepoint and imprison her in a coffin-sized box underneath their bed, where she spends up to 23 hours a day for the next seven years.

When she is allowed out of her tomb, she’s essentially used and abused as a slave, nanny, and eventually something altogether more sinister. Even more unfortunately, Girl in the Box is based on a true story, so there’s an even higher possibility that prospective viewers will immediately cast it into the “nope” pile based on the logline alone.

As mentioned, though, Paramount Plus paying customers don’t seem to mind, which is a little bit scary in its own way.