A coming-of-old-age crime comedy jumps 65 spots on the Netflix charts

There’s no way to predict the viewership habits of streaming subscribers, but Netflix users have apparently decided in force that forgotten 2020 crime comedy The Comeback Trail is worthy of rocketing up the charts to become one of the most popular titles on the platform, which is admittedly perfectly fitting given the title.

As per FlixPatrol, co-writer and director George Gallo’s lightweight and frothy feature has jumped 65 places on the rankings overnight, and now finds itself peering down on the competition from its new spot as the 22nd-top title among customers all over the world.

What makes The Comeback Trail‘s comeback trail all the more surprising is that it isn’t very good at all, with critics and users on Rotten Tomatoes turning their noses up at the movie by awarding it respective score of only 33 and 29 percent, but that hasn’t done a damn thing to stop folks from hitting play.

via Cloudburst Entertainment

There is plenty of star power to be found, though, with Robert De Niro headlining as a low-rent producer who hatches a plan to kill off the star of his latest picture in a scheme to collect the insurance money. Tommy Lee Jones plays the washed-up thespian in question, who finds himself reinvigorated by returning to leading man status, throwing a serious spanner into the works.

From there, De Niro’s Max Barber keeps trying to up the ante to no avail, with Morgan Freeman and Zach Braff also getting caught up in the hijinks and escapades. The Comeback Trail hardly breaks any new ground, but it’s clearly been diverting enough to draw ’em in on Netflix.