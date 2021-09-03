A Controversial 9/11 Documentary Is Dominating Netflix Today

The September 11th Attacks, commonly referred to as 9/11, were the deadliest terror attacks in human history. Combing 2,977 fatalities with over 25,000 injuries, it’s impossible for those who saw the attacks that took place that day to ever forget when the towers fell. These attacks lead to the War on Terror where the United States launched a military invasion of Afghanistan.

With US Troops currently pulling out of the region after a nearly 20-year war effort — the longest war the United States has ever taken place in — a new documentary on 9/11 that has dropped on Netflix recently has had those who watch it divided on if it’s worth streaming or if it’s just propaganda.

Love it or hate it, many viewers can’t stop talking about Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror.

“Modern history can be divided into two time frames: before 9/11 and after 9/11. This five-part docuseries is a cohesive chronicle of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S., offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how the catastrophic events of that day changed the course of the nation.” Synopsis From Netflix

The reviews of the film have been mixed thus far, potentially leaning towards negative. Joel Keller from Decider said, “While the narrator and interviewees say it’s one of the most consequential days in U.S. history, the music and tone of the opening segment makes it look more like a true crime series on Investigation Discovery and not a reverent take on 9/11.” Reviewing Nick Schager also commented, “If there’s a failing to Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, it’s that Knappenberger has few novel things to say about 9/11 or its aftermath.”

Those who want to watch Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror and decide its quality for themselves can find it streaming now on Netflix.