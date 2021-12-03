A controversial film has currently found new life on streaming.

According to FlixPatrol, Monster Hunter is a top ten movie on iTunes and Netflix. Audience members in Israel are streaming the Fantasy on Netflix. At the same time, Monster Hunter is widely popular in Ghana, Italy, and Oman. Monster Hunter follows Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her soldiers as they are transported to a new world. While encountering new experiences, they participate in a survival battle against monsters with extraordinary powers.

The 2020 movie, which was based off a video game with the same name, also stars, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Diego Boneta, Meagan Good, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Hirona Yamazaki, Jannik Schümann, Nanda Costa, Nic Rasenti and Aaron Beelner. Since Monster Hunter‘s release, it underperformed in the box office only generating $40.78 million worldwide compared to its $60 million budget.

In addition to the commercial failure, Monster Hunter also faced massive controversy during its Chinese release in December 2020. The movie includes a scene in which Jin Au-Yeung, who is of Chinese descent, jokes with a friend while driving the desert, stating, “Look at my knees. What kind of knees are these? Chinese.”

Some viewers found the scene offensive and racist due to an old playground chant called “Chinese, Japanese, dirty knees” that was used to mock children of Asian origin.

Among the social media uproar regarding Jin Au-Yeung’s line, the viewers also demanded an apology from the actor. The scene was ultimately removed from the movie altogether. The actor later apologized for his part in the matter in an Instagram video while expressing his anger towards the controversial moment.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that it has escalated to this level, especially since the line was intended to be uplifting. To my Chinese fans, I appreciate all your support and understanding during this time.”

Monster Hunter is now streaming on Netflix and iTunes.