A crime comedy critics hated and audiences ignored is a surprise Netflix hit

Remember Mad Money, the 2008 crime comedy starring Diane Keaton, Queen Latifah, Katie Holmes, and Ted Danson, based on the 2001 British TV movie Hot Money?

It’s okay if you don’t, when Callie Khouri’s film sank without a trace at the box office by earning just a shade over $26 million, with critics turning their noses up at the illogical and implausible heist caper. A 22% Rotten Tomatoes score and 48% user rating is a poor return, but Mad Money has inexplicably become a huge success on Netflix.

As per FlixPatrol, it currently ranks as the 21st most-watched title on the platform globally, so there’s obviously been a lot of people dotted around the globe won over by the charms of the three leads and their escapades.

For those wondering, Keaton’s upper-class housewife takes a janitorial job at a bank when her husband finds himself on the unemployment line, where she convinces Latifah and Holmes to help her steal a small fortune in currency marked for incineration, a loophole she seeks to exploit after eying a flaw in the security system.

It’s not an awful movie, but Mad Money probably deserved the lukewarm reception it got, even if Netflix subscribers would appear to be in disagreement.