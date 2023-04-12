A criminally underrated and self-explanatory sci-fi adventure uncovers a cosmic conspiracy on Netflix

Sometimes, taking the simplest option when titling a movie can be the best bet, because it’ll instantly let everyone know what to expect should they decide to take the plunge and check it out on either the big screen or on streaming. Based on how the film is performing on Netflix this week, we can infer that UFO Sweden certainly made the right call.

In a turn of events that isn’t going to leave any jaws on the floor, Victor Danell’s cosmic conspiracy thriller is in fact about an extraterrestrial event that unfolds in the titular country. It isn’t exactly giving the game away to let the audience in on the ground floor, and it’s actually proven to be a benefit after FlixPatrol revealed it to be one of the platform’s most-watched features this week.

via UFO Distribution

The story finds a wayward teen placed into foster care following the death of her father starting to suspect that he may still be alive, albeit abducted by aliens and whisked off to an unknown location. Partnering up with a local UFO association to try and dig deeper into where the truth may or may not lie, the unlikely bedfellows head off on an adventure that puts them right in the crosshairs of not just the authorities and government higher-ups, but perhaps even the aliens themselves.

A defiantly old school genre flick clearly indebted to the Amblin glory days of the 1980s, UFO Sweden delivers precisely what you’d expect given its nomenclature, and that can often be more than enough to pique the interest of those who shell out their monthly subscription fees to Netflix.