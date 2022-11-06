A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10

On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies.

While the star has regularly been criticized for her acting ability (or lack thereof), as well as the preconceived notions that come with her tabloid fodder status, it’s not hyperbolic in the slightest to say that Fox delivers the best performance of her career by a country mile in director S.K. Dale’s feature-length debut.

Fox’s Emma is stuck in a loveless marriage that’s seen her strike up an affair with another man, but her husband suggests they head off to their remote lakehouse in the frozen wilderness to try and rekindle the sparks on their 10th anniversary. When she wakes up the following morning, though, she discovers that her husband has blown his own head off with a shotgun, and she’s been handcuffed to the body.

To make matters worse, a gang of killers and thieves are descending upon the secluded second home to reclaim what’s rightfully theirs, forcing our protagonist into a tooth-and-nail battle for survival. A 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes score makes it the best-reviewed entry in Fox’s entire filmography to boot, and Till Death has now circled back around to find domestic bliss on streaming.

Per FlixPatrol, the unfairly overlooked gem of a B-tier nightmare come to life has ended up as the fourth most-watched title on the Paramount Plus global charts. On a rare occasion where she’s allowed to show off her dramatic chops, Fox absolutely knocks it out of the park.