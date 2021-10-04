A Cult Classic Horror Comedy Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Joe Dante’s Gremlins might have its roots in horror, but the perennial cult favorite has become a staple of the festive viewing calendar. It’s remained a holiday favorite for 37 years and counting, and we always get the annual chatter that a third installment might end up happening the closer we get towards Christmas.

While a threequel may never escape development hell, animated prequel Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is expected to premiere on HBO Max before the end of the year, while the original is posting an impressively strong showing on HBO Max, having snatched seventh place on the streaming service’s most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.

Director Dante, writer Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg form a formidable creative trio, so it’s no surprise that Gremlins was a box office smash hit, earning $212 million on an $11 million budget, going on to spawn a merchandising and media empire in the aftermath.

Throwing horror, action, fantasy, adventure and comedy elements into the mix to create a melting pot of irreverent insanity, Gremlins is a high concept hoot that delivers non-stop entertainment while never allowing its tongue to stray too far from the cheek. It’s just one of those movies you can watch at any time and find yourself completely engrossed in, with HBO Max subscribers clearly in agreement.