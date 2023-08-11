A cult classic horror remade as an awful horror could be getting remade again as an episodic horror

The early 2000s was a strange time for horror, with the slasher fad quickly dying off, and no new craze stepping in to replace it. As a result, attempts were made to mount lavish remakes of established favorites, with Thirteen Ghosts one of the many that fell flat on its face.

Part of the loosely-connected trilogy of do-over that all hailed from production company Dark Castle Entertainment, Steve Beck’s reinvention of William Castle’s 1960 cult classic has its moments – and the production design and practical effects remain solid to this day – but otherwise there was very little to recommend.

Of course, any self-respecting horror property will forever run the risk of being dusted off and rebooted again, with Dread Central indicating that Thirteen Ghosts could be next in line to see its remake being remade, with the caveat of being an episodic tale of terror this time.

via Warner Bros.

Per the report, Patrick Mediate and Aaron McLane have revealed to the outlet they’re developing and pitching 13 Ghosts to Sony Pictures Television, which means we’ve got no idea where it might end up seeing as the studio is the only one of Hollywood’s “Big Five” that doesn’t have its own in-house streaming service, although it should be noted that the project has yet to be approved.

There’s no doubt plenty of potential in bringing the IP back from the dead once again, provided it manages to put a fresh spin on a central concept that’s already been done twice over to varying degrees of success, but it’s one worth keeping a close eye on to see if it manages to secure a pilot order at the very least, if not a full series.