A cult classic that nobody can reboot lurks in the streaming shadows

Even if it wasn’t for the tragic death of star Brandon Lee, an incident that gained mainstream attention all over again following the Rust tragedy, Alex Proyas’ The Crow would no doubt still be lauded as an undisputed cult classic.

A dark, atmospheric Gothic fable based on an underground comic book favorite, it already possessed all of the tools to enjoy a long-lasting second life before the leading man’s passing. 27 years on and both Lee and The Crow found themselves trending on milestone anniversaries, which just goes to show the enduring popularity of the movie.

A reboot has been in the works for what feels like forever, and the sheer volume of names to have flirted with the project at one stage or another is enough to make your head spin. On the directorial front, The Crow has passed through the hands of Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Francisco Javier Gutierrez, and Corin Hardy.

Talent linked to the title role includes Jason Momoa, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, James McAvoy, Ryan Gosling, Channing Tatum, Sam Witwer, Alexander Skarsgard, Jack Huston, Nicholas Hoult, and Jack O’Connell, and that’s not even all of them.

The reboot may remain mired in the ether of development hell, but the O.G. Crow is making a comeback on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the 1994 favorite is currently the second most popular download on the iTunes library in the United Kingdom, with the movie finding some unexpected early year success.