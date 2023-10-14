A cult favorite 6-film saga that’s already spawned a pair of spin-offs announces a 7th installment set in an entirely new genre

You can never keep a popular franchise down for too long, and that sentiment is especially true when you apply it to horror. With that in mind, there’s no surprises to be found after it was revealed at New York Comic-Con that V/H/S will be back for a seventh installment.

The sixth entry in the long-running anthology saga only premiered last week, but Shudder isn’t wasting any time in diving back into familiar territory. Not only that, but the next chapter will be focusing on science fiction, allowing for an entirely fresh perspective to be applied to a property that’s always been happy to mix it up in the name of avoiding familiarity.

For the most part, V/H/S has enjoyed surprisingly consistent acclaim given the vast number of shorts to have comprised its various outings, with the brand’s Rotten Tomatoes scores ranging from 56 to 91 percent, which isn’t all that bad considering how virtually every horror property sequelized into oblivion boasts at least one outright dud.

It’s even given rise to a pair of feature-length spin-offs, too, with Siren and Kids vs. Aliens emerging from their respective V/H/S origins to ensure the IP is the gift that keeps on giving to gorehounds everywhere. AMC Networks has already teased that “franchise is going in a bold, new direction that will surprise fans and newcomers alike,” and introducing cosmic terror into the mix is certainly an interesting way of going about it.

There’s no release window or title locked in yet, but V/H/S will return to screens next year.