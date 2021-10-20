A Cult Favorite Brie Larson Movie Is Leaving Netflix

A cult favorite action flick starring Marvel icon Brie Larson is leaving Netflix, and today is your last chance to catch it before it disappears. Shortly after she was officially announced to be playing Captain Marvel in the MCU, Larson starred in 2017 black comedy/action film Free Fire. It might not be one of the Oscar-winning actress’ best-known credits, but it received strong reviews upon its release and deserves your attention.

Free Fire is a British production, but with acclaimed director Ben Wheatley at the helm it managed to attract some big Hollywood stars. The terrific ensemble cast features Larson as the female lead, alongside Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy and Jack Reynor. Set in Boston in 1978, this slick and stylish actioner sees a meeting between two gangs in a deserted warehouse turn into a shoot-out and a game of survival.

Wheatley — whose latest movie, sci-fi horror In the Earth, came out this past spring — previously worked with Larson’s Kong: Skull Island co-star and fellow Marvel legend Tom Hiddleston in 2015’s High Rise. With his extensive experience in the action, horror, and thriller genres, Wheatley would actually be a good choice to helm a Marvel flick at some point. He’s already due to make his blockbuster debut with The Meg 2: The Trench.

As for Larson, she recently made a surprise cameo as Carol Danvers in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Her next slated Marvel appearance is The Marvels, AKA Captain Marvel 2, which just had its release pushed back from November 2022 to February 2023. Fans suspect she might first pop up in Disney Plus’ incoming Ms. Marvel TV series, however.

Don’t miss your last chance to stream Free Fire on Netflix before it leaves the platform at the end of today (Oct. 20th).