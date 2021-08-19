A Daisy Ridley Film Is One Of The Most Popular Movies On Streaming

These days it’s hard to think of Daisy Ridley without thinking of Star Wars but she’s been in many other films too. From films like Murder on the Orient Express to Ophelia to her previous television roles in Toast of London and Casualty, she always manages to deliver a stunning performance.

One of the most forgotten parts of her career is by far her work as a voice actor. Not only did she provide a voice for the English dub of Studio Ghibli’s Only Yesterday, but she lent her voice to the character Cottontail in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway which is currently in the top ten most popular films being streamed on Amazon right now.

“Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. However, when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.” Synopsis From Google

Despite the film being several months out from its original release and Easter far off in the future, it’s odd that Peter Rabbit 2 is so popular right now but streaming statistics don’t lie. The film is available to stream on Amazon Video.