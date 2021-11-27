A Dan Aykroyd Christmas film makes merry on streaming

A widely panned Dan Aykroyd Christmas movie has found new life on the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, Christmas with the Kranks, which also stars Santa Claus‘ Tim Allen and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis, is currently a top ten film on iTunes, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. On iTunes, the film is widely popular among viewers in Lithuania and El Salvador. At the same time, those in the United States have streamed Christmas with the Kranks on Hulu. As for Amazon Prime, the movie has scored big with audience members in the United Kingdom.

Christmas with the Kranks follows Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) as they embark on the holidays alone. The Kranks, who originally planned to abstain from their traditional Christmas festivities and board a cruise to the Caribbean, are forced to put together a celebration after their daughter decides to come home last minute. In addition to the party, the Kranks are dealing with their Christmas-obsessed neighbors (Dan Aykroyd and M. Emmet Walsh) set on winning the annual “best-decorated street” competition.

The film also stars Dava Hulsey, Julie Gonzalo, Elizabeth Franz, Erik Per Sullivan, Cheech Marin, Jake Busey, Austin Pendleton, Tom Poston, Kim Rhodes, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Arden Myrin, and Rene Lavan. Upon its release in 2004, Christmas with the Kranks generated $96.6 million compared to its $60 million budget. Despite the slight commercial success, according to Rotten Tomatoes, Christmas with the Kranks is the second-worst reviewed Christmas film on the site coming in at 5% on the Tomatometer.

Since then, Aykroyd has played in the following projects, 50 First Dates, I Now Pronounce You Chuck, and Larry and Yogi Bear. He is currently a part of the latest installment of Ghostbusters, a role that made him famous in 1984, called Ghostbusters: After Life. He is playing alongside MCU’s actor and this year’s People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd.

Christmas with the Kranks is now streaming on iTunes, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.



