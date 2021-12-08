A DC animated movie is tearing through the streaming charts right now. Next summer will see the Justice Society of America make their big-screen debut in Dwayne Johnson vehicle Black Adam, and maybe because fans are preparing themselves for the blockbuster six months early, an animation featuring the period superhero team is enjoying a surge of popularity on HBO Max. The movie in question is Justice Society: World War II.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, the Justice Society film is currently the third most-watched title on HBO the world over today, which means it’s just jumped an incredible 62 places up the charts. The interest in the flick is coming after its release on digital back in April this year, where it was the 41st DC Universe Animated Original to be released and the fourth of the new continuity that began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow and the two-part Batman: The Long Halloween.

An original storyline, Justice Society follows Barry Allen’s the Flash (Doom Patrol star Matt Bomer) as he accidentally rips through time and finds himself in the middle of World War Two. There, he teams up with Wonder Woman (Stana Katic) and her elite squad of heroes formed by the President himself, the Justice Society, which includes such members as Hawkman (Omid Abtahi), Hourman (Matthew Mercer), Doctor Fate (Keith Ferguson), and Black Canary (Elysia Rotaru).

Though maybe not as headline-grabbing as The Long Halloween or Injustice adaptations, Justice Society received acclaim from critics and fans who praised its story, twists and turns and ability to give each of its ensemble of heroes the chance to shine. It probably helped that scene-stealer Batman is nowhere to be seen, a rarity for the DC animation line which traditionally squeezes the Dark Knight into every title.

Justice Society: World War Two can be streamed on HBO Max or rent or bought on digital. The next DC animated movie to arrive is Catwoman: Hunted, out Feb. 2022.