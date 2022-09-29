Home / movies

A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming

the empty man
via 20th Century Studios

As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Even though the user rating on the aggregation site is at a much lower 39 percent, it’s a miracle that the film even managed to make it into theaters at all given the torturous production. Writer and director David Prior’s feature-length debut was thrown into chaos by Disney’s takeover of Fox, which saw The Empty Man‘s biggest behind-the-scenes backer depart the studio.

The Empty Man

Bad weather saw shooting shut down with only a week left to go in late 2016, but it would be almost a year before the final batch of principal photography was completed, before Prior was forced to piece together an assembly cut as quickly as possible in order to meet tax-friendly deadlines, although it wouldn’t be until October of 2020 that The Empty Man finally arrived – in the midst of a pandemic, no less.

All told, the supernatural chiller following a former cop on the hunt for a missing girl and stumbling upon a mysterious demon-summoning cult along the way could only muster $5 million at the box office on a $16 million budget, but The Empty Man has now risen once again to stake out a plum spot on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, the troubled tale of pulse-pounding possession has become the sixth top-viewed title on HBO Max in the United States, a stellar return for a flick that was in danger of being lost to the sands of cinematic time.