A Denzel Washington action film is killing the competition

Denzel Washington is renowned for his incredible acting ability, as can be seen by his massive eight Oscar nominations, and a movie is almost guaranteed success when it casts him in a leading role.

One such film is The Equalizer 2 which smashed it at the box office during its release in 2018, pulling in a massive $192 million. With the film making its way onto streaming, it has again found success and has hit number six on Hulu’s most-watched movies as per FlixPatrol.

The film follows Robert McCall who is a retired CIA Black Ops soldier who now works as a vigilante to protect those who need him. After one of his close friends is killed while investigating a murder-suicide, McCall goes on a relentless hunt to track down those responsible.

Washington stars alongside other heavy hitters including Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones), and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight, Judas and the Black Messiah). Antoine Fuqua also reprises his role as director and is best known for directing the 2001 film Training Day, where Washington won an Oscar for Best Actor.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 action film The Equalizer which shows McCall first coming out of retirement to become a vigilante and protect a young girl from a group of violent Russian gangsters.

Washington has been keeping busy since then, directing his latest film A Journal for Jordan which is set to hit cinemas on Christmas day. Though, this film may not perform as well as his others, especially when you take into account it received poor scores during a test screening.

Whether or not his latest film will do well is still up for speculation but one thing for sure is that The Equalizer 2 is full of action and is sure to entertain viewers who are keen to stream it within the comfort of their homes.