A deservedly forgotten Netflix sci-fi audiences hated even more than critics accelerates humanity’s evolution on a rival streaming service

Netflix’s revolving door of original content has been spinning so rapidly for so long that brand new movies that arrive and immediate top the most-watched charts around the world can often be completely forgotten about in a matter of weeks, so it’s okay if nobody really recalls The Titan.

After all, the high concept sci-fi was released onto the platform in March of 2018, with five and half years being equivalent to an eternity in the age of streaming. Matters most definitely weren’t helped by the fact it was terrible, and in a very rare turn of events, audiences hated it even more than critics.

Image via Netflix

Director Lennart Ruff’s monotonous misfire could only gather a 20 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but a 15 percent user average is even more damning. Sam Worthington headlines the cast in his unique career path of starring in relentless dreck in between taking top billing in some of the biggest movies in the history of cinema, playing the patriarch of a military family relocated to partake in an experiment designed to further the genetic evolution of humanity so it can survive in deep space.

It’s a decent enough idea in practice, but the end product was found sorely lacking on all fronts. Having been virtually erased from the collective memory long ago on Netflix, The Titan has managed to find a new lease of life on a rival streamer, though, with FlixPatrol naming it as one of the top-viewed titles to be found on Starz.