A dire Sylvester Stallone flop finds inexplicable new life on Netflix

Nobody can deny that Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest action stars to have ever covered himself in baby oil and stepped onto the silver screen, but the actor and filmmaker hasn’t half starred in his fair share of abject disasters over the decades.

Of course, when you’re the man behind Rocky, the guy that played Rambo and the writer that plucked many of your cohorts from the bargain bin and gave them a new lease of life in The Expendables franchise, then audiences tend to be a little more forgiving. However, nothing can excuse just how terrible 2012’s Bullet to the Head was.

It’s almost remarkable that a movie featuring Sylvester Stallone having a goddamn axe fight with none other than Jason Momoa turned out to be so dull, but even that tantalizing tidbit of badassery wasn’t enough to prevent the graphic novel adaptation from sinking without a trace at the box office after recouping less than half of its budget back.

Had director Walter Hill and Stallone teamed up in the 1980s when both were at the peak of their respective powers, then we could have gotten something awesome. Instead, Bullet to the Head has long been lost to the sands of time and relevance, until now. For reasons unknown, it’s risen from the depths of obscurity to find a place on the Netflix most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.