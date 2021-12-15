A direct-to-video comedy is finding new life on streaming

The Little Rascals Save The Day is currently dominating streaming platforms. The film is a direct-to-video sequel of the 1994 film.

According to FlixPatrol, The Little Rascals Save The Day is a top ten film on Netflix in Guatemala and Ireland. At the same time, audience members heavily viewed the movie in the United States on Hulu.

The comedy follows an old lady called Granny (Doris) as she runs a bakery. When Granny’s bakery faced closure, the little rascals came together to help the older woman raise $10,000 in hopes of maintaining her business. The children’s ideas consist of pet cleaning duties and taxi services. As those plans fail, their only hope is to win cash prizes from a local talent show.

The film also stars Greg Germann, Lex Medlin, Valerie Azlynn, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Drew Justice, Jenna Ortega, Connor Beaty, Isaiah “Zay Zay” Fredericks, Camden Gray, Eden Wood, Grant Palmer, Chase Vacnin, and Rio Mangini. The Little Rascals Save The Day also included a cameo appearance from Bug Hall. Hall portrayed the character Alfalfa in the original movie.

Hall, who appeared in a deleted scene as an ice cream man, addressed the sequel’s Alfalfa character played by Drew Justice. In that particular scene, Hall told Justice how much he reminded him of himself when he was younger. Upon the film’s release in 2014, critics claimed The Little Rascals Save The Day missed the mark because of how beloved the original film was.

The Little Rascals Save The Day is now streaming on Hulu and Netflix.