A disappointing one-trick pony that still showed ‘Morbius’ how memes can make money rampages to a #1 spot on streaming

Sony got the completely wrong idea about Morbius, and that’s putting it lightly. While the arrival of Jared Leto’s “New Marvel Legend” was very much a viral sensation, people were laughing at it rather than alongside.

Having already flopped once at the box office, a grassroots – and completely tongue-in-cheek – campaign to see it re-released because everybody was busy the first time around actually worked, only for the Living Vampire to fall flat on his face in theaters for a second time in quick succession.

Image via Universal

However, as Barbenheimer has shown to the tune of billions, memes can in fact make money when the movie they’re representing doesn’t suck. Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear may not have lived up to the maniacal expectations in the eyes of everyone, but it nonetheless scored solid-if-unspectacular reviews from critics and powered its way to almost $90 million at the global box office on a budget said to be hovering around the $30-35 million mark.

The buzz may have dissipated a long time ago following its initial release back in February of this year, but the entirely self-explanatory slasher comedy has been sinking its razor-sharp claws into streaming, with FlixPatrol naming Cocaine Bear as the number one most-watched title among Prime Video users in the United States.

It’s entirely a matter of personal preference if you believe it lived up to expectations or not, but the profit margins were strong enough that you’d really hope the heavily-touted Cocaine Bear in Space becomes a reality for no reason other than the sheer insanity of it all.