A disastrous literary flop watches over the Netflix charts

Following the overwhelming critical and commercial success of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson had the creative freedom and industry clout to do whatever he wanted.

As a result, he decided to remake his favorite-ever movie, and audiences responded in kind by powering King Kong to a hefty $562 million at the box office, not to mention a solid 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Things were looking good, then, until the Academy Award-winning filmmaker opted to tackle The Lovely Bones.

On paper, everyone thought we were looking at a major awards season contender, with the LotR trio of Jackson, Fran Walsh and Phillipa Boyens acting as the spearheads of adapting another acclaimed literary text into live-action, while the cast was packed top-to-bottom with proven talent.

Unfortunately, The Lovely Bones would go down as a major misstep for the previously bulletproof Jackson. It earned less than $100 million globally, and it would be selling it very short to say critics were hardly left feeling enthused.

However, it’s instantly become a smash hit on Netflix since being added to the library in many international markets, with FlixPatrol naming The Lovely Bones as the platform’s 14th most-watched title around the world, so we could be in the early stages of a resurgence.