A dramedy with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is an absolute hit on Netflix

Mixtape is capturing hearts everywhere.

The film, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 3, follows a bullied 12-year-old girl named Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) who finds a broken mixtape that her late parents created. Moody’s parents tragically passed away in a car accident when she was just two years old.

Over the course of the film, she tries to find the songs that were destroyed in her Walkman to learn more about her parents. Moody also lives at home with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), and the pair have a somewhat strained relationship. The reason stems from Gail refusing to talk about her late daughter and working long shifts in order to provide for Moody. Gail fears that she could lose Moody after losing her daughter.

Production for Mixtape began back in 2012 after it was announced that Tom Vaughan would direct the film. In January 2021, the film’s cast was selected and Valerie Weiss replaced Vaughan as director. The movie ultimately completed shooting in April and also stars Nick Thune, Jackson Rathbone, Olga Petsa, Audrey Hsieh, and Diego Mercado.

Upon Mixtape‘s release on Netflix, it received rave reviews from viewers. The film currently has a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans even went so far as to describe it as a unique coming-of-age story. Since Mixtape, the film’s star, Gemma Brooke Allen, went on to act in a project titled Work Wife. Julie Bowen, who fans will recognize from Modern Family, is currently working on a TV movie called Raised by Wolves.

Mixtape is now streaming on Netflix.