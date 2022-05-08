A fan favorite fantasy that could have been a franchise gains new powers on Disney Plus

There's always a chance it could be rebooted, but the one-and-done effort retains plenty of fans.

From the second Ransom Riggs’ Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children was published in 2011, it was clear that there was nobody better suited to directing a hypothetical big screen adaptation than Tim Burton.

After all, the story follows a pale-faced outcast of a protagonist who discovers a mysterious family history with ties to a fantastical world hidden just behind our own, which in turn leads him towards the even paler and more mysterious title character, where an entire cacophony of outcasts have been corralled together to protect them from malevolent forces.

Miss Peregrine wasn’t Burton’s most acclaimed effort from behind the camera, nor was it his most commercially successful, but a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score coupled with a $296 million haul at the box office was a decent enough return for a big budget fantasy that had franchise potential.

In fact, Riggs has since gone on to pen an additional five novels, but the chances of seeing Hollow City, Library of Souls, A Map of Days, The Conference of the Birds, and The Desolations of Devil’s Acre coming to live-action are virtually non-existent at this stage, unless Disney plans on rebooting the former 20th Century Fox property.

That hasn’t prevented Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children from becoming a reliable performer on streaming, though, and the fan favorite is back at it again. As per FlixPatrol, the offbeat and eccentric adventure has been flying high on the Disney Plus most-watched rankings all weekend, with a new generation of at-home audiences poised to discover the magic for the first time.