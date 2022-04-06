A fan favorite post-apocalyptic actioner rockets up the Netflix ranks

For decades, Denzel Washington has deftly toed the line between prestigious dramatic actor and ass-kicking action hero, to the extent you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that’s done it better in the modern era.

The screen legend has two Academy Award wins from 10 nominations and three Golden Globe victories from 11 nods to his name, on top of the billions of dollars his filmography has accrued at the box office. The veteran is no stranger to giving memorable performances and wielding weapons in the same movie, then, but only once has he done it in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Being a Washington-led action thriller, The Book of Eli was inevitably a decent-sized success that brought in $157 million during its theatrical run, with the sun-bleached futuristic Western immediately becoming a firm favorite among the A-lister’s extensive fanbase in the process.

The plot is as no-frills as the title hero, with Washington’s Eli traversing a ruined world with the titular tome in his possession. Of course, nefarious forces are fully aware of the book’s power and seek to utilize it for themselves, leading to several slick, stylish, and altogether violent showdowns.

The Book of Eli has always been a popular performer on streaming, and the Hughes brothers film is back at it again this week. As per FlixPatrol, the ambitious if slightly undercooked road trip adventure with lashings of bullet-riddled and blood-soaked violence has been surging on Netflix after landing on the Top 10 list in multiple countries around the world, even if it isn’t quite regarded as top-tier Denzel.