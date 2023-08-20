A fantastical fairy tale with a nightmarish twist that couldn’t find success under any of its 3 titles sings a siren song on streaming

It’s always a worrying sign when any movie is known by multiple different titles depending on when and where it’s released, something The Last Voyage of the Demeter (or Dracula: Voyage of the Demeter, or Dracula: Sea of Blood) can attest to. For the most part, it doesn’t really matter what the project in question is called because most of them tend to be terrible, a sentiment that’s also applicable to Mamula.

The nightmarish spin on a centuries-old fable was rolled out in certain markets under its initial title, named after the titular island where much of the story takes place. However, in certain territories it was called the more mysterious Nymph, whereas there were more than a few nations where the marketing team simply gave up and decided to call it Killer Mermaid.

Image via Epic Pictures Group

Obviously, the latter is the most descriptive by far seeing as that’s pretty much the entire plot, with two American women heading off on a Mediterranean vacation and accidentally discovering the underwater lair of a murderous fish-tailed creature underneath an old military fortress. From there, if you’ve seen one horror in your life, you’ve probably got a good idea of how things are going to shake out.

An audience approval rating of only 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a severely lackluster IMDb score of 4/10 hardly paints the picture of a must-see motion picture, but Prime Video subscribers would disagree after FlixPatrol revealed the high concept chiller that bungled an admittedly excellent premise has surfaced on the streaming service’s worldwide most-watched list.