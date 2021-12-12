A fantasy classic has exploded in popularity on Netflix

Typically, when one installment of a popular franchise finds popularity on a streaming serves, the rest of the series tends to follow suit. Strangely, that most definitely hasn’t been the case on Netflix this weekend, with The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers having rocketed straight into the Top 10 this weekend out of nowhere.

As per FlixPatrol, the middle chapter in Peter Jackson’s classic trilogy is currently the sixth most-watched title on the platform, and yet it’s the only blockbuster set in Middle-Earth that can be found among the Top 100. While availability differs in the various markets around the world, it’s still odd to see The Two Towers in particular getting so much love.

Not that it doesn’t deserve it, when it’s every bit as good as the fantasy epics that came before or after, and the Battle of Helm’s Deep is one hell of a showstopper with which to tie things up. The Two Towers also gave Andy Serkis’ Gollum his first real showing in The Lord of the Rings saga, and the sniveling former ring-bearer became an instant favorite.

Amazon’s TV series is coming to streaming next year, but until then, we can assume this won’t be the last time that a Lord of the Rings movie ends up posting a strong showing on streaming.