A fantasy epic embarrassed so badly at the box office it’s totally fine if you had no idea it released 5 months ago is on its way to Netflix

There’s been an alarming number of hefty box office flops this year, but in amongst the raft of headline-stealers that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Haunted Mansion to name but a small few, spare a thought for poor Knights of the Zodiac.

It’s perfectly okay if you had no idea the blockbuster fantasy epic never existed in the first place, never mind the fact it only released this past May, because there wasn’t exactly a huge clamoring for tickets. Coming in at a pricey $60 million, the live-action adaptation of the popular manga Saint Seiya didn’t even manage to cross $7 million at the box office.

Image via Sony

Sean Bean was in it, too, but it’s fine if you didn’t catch that, either. However, we’d be confident in saying Knights of the Zodiac is finally on the cusp of finding an audience for three major reasons, the most obvious of which being it’s imminent arrival on Netflix before the end of this month, as reported by What’s on Netflix.

The second is that any effects-heavy fantasy is nigh-on destined to make a splash on the viewership charts regardless of whether it’s a certified classic or a steaming dumpster fire, because splashy visuals and far-fetched set pieces are seemingly irresistible to subscribers everywhere. Thirdly, One Piece star Mackenyu plays the lead role of Seiya the Pegasus Knight, and having a familiar face from one of the biggest hits the platform has dropped since the start of the year is going to be a huge boost.

At long last, then, it seems as if salvation might just be on the horizon for Knights of the Zodiac.